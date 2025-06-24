Demand for dietitians is growing as Americans crave healthier lifestyles. Here's what the job entails.

Top Nutrition Coaching examined the history of dietetics and nutrition, as well as the skills and areas of expertise of dietitians and nutritionists.

In an era of social media influencers endorsing fad diets, questionable cleanses, and quick weight loss fixes, registered dietitians are arguably more valuable than ever in helping to cut through misinformation about nutritional health.

Jobs for registered dietitians and nutritionists are projected to grow 7% by 2033, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Increased interest in wellness, self-care, and the link between diet and health has spurred an evolution of the profession in recent years. More than 81,000 people are employed as dietitians or nutritionists in America, with job openings projected to grow at a rate faster than the average for all occupations.

A brief history of nutrition and dietetics

Humans have been interested in how nutrition and diet impact health for thousands of years. The word 'dietetics' appears in the writings of ancient philosophers, including Hippocrates, the father of medicine, who recognized the connection between diet and disease.

Despite this, the term 'dietitian' was only introduced in the U.S. at the turn of the 20th century. Early dietitians followed principles of general health and were trained in home economics. That changed in 1926 with the discovery of thiamine (vitamin B1). Over the following decades, researchers uncovered additional vitamins and gained an understanding of how their deficiencies and excesses related to specific diseases.

When the American Dietetic Association was founded in 1917, the profession received a boost in both recognition and employment. Many dietitians served overseas with hospital units organized by the American Red Cross in support of the British Armed Forces during World War I.

The importance of nutritional science and food supplementation evolved during the Great Depression and World War II. Rampant food shortages and subsequent malnutrition led to the creation of the first recommended dietary allowances in 1941, which suggested total calorie consumption and selected nutrients.

With the sharp rise in diet-related diseases during the 1950s to 1970s, researchers began to focus their attention on the link between poor health and, most notably, sugar, fat, and salt. With interest in the study of chronic diet-related diseases, in particular Type 2 diabetes and some forms of cancer, nutritional sciences further blossomed during the 1990s and 2000s with many long-term studies on the relationship between diet and disease.

Educational and accreditation requirements for dietitians

Today, a U.S. registered dietitian, or RD, must complete a four-year bachelor's degree from an accredited program, with a focus in human nutrition or a related field. Most students who intend to become dietitians take courses during their undergraduate degree in the sciences, social sciences, public health, and food service systems management.

In order to gain accreditation, an RD must also first complete 1,200 hours of supervised training and pass a standardized exam. As of 2024, all new RD candidates must also complete a master's degree, though the degree does not have to be nutrition-specific as long as it meets the Commission on Dietetic Registration's requirements. In many states, dietitians must also be licensed in the state in which they intend to practice.

Once certified, RDs must complete continuing education courses in order to keep their credentials current. Board certifications for specializations, such as pediatric nutrition, gerontological nutrition, or oncology nutrition, are also available.

Both RD and RDN (registered dietitian nutritionist) are protected titles. Crucially, people who work as nutritionists, nutritional consultants, or nutrition coaches typically are not RDs with the same level of education, accreditation, or training. In some states, however, a nutritionist does have a protected title and may hold the same education and accreditation as an RD.

Also sometimes referred to as clinical dietitians, community dietitians, or management dietitians, RDs make an average annual income of just under $70,000, or $33.50 per hour, according to BLS data.

Dietitians' role varies based on workplace setting, population

Dietitians work both as private health care providers and for individual patients in a wide variety of settings, including hospitals, schools, nursing homes, and other care facilities. Many dietitians are also employed by nonprofits or various local, state, or government agencies or organizations. Some sports organizations may even keep a dietitian on staff.

RDs partner with their patients to develop a "safe and realistic eating plan," according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Their role, in part, is to guide and motivate patients using "meal planning, grocery shopping, and mindful eating" strategies that incorporate their dietary needs, lifestyles, and taste preferences. Dietitians may also advise their clients on how to improve aspects of their health or help manage certain diseases or conditions, including diabetes, heart conditions, high cholesterol, or high blood pressure. They may also help with digestive issues, eating disorders, and food allergies or sensitivities.

The job varies depending on the setting. For example, dietitians in schools or universities may help establish a healthy menu or ensure that the dietary needs of the institution's population are met. A dietitian working for a government agency may suggest ways to address nutritional issues on a community level, such as finding pathways to provide people who live in isolated or marginalized communities with healthy food options.

Anyone seeking to enhance or maintain their health or well-being through diet, improve their relationship with food, or adjust their eating habits can benefit from a dietitian's services. But most people who are recommended to a dietitian are looking to help treat, mitigate, or manage a specific condition or disease that is impacted by diet.

In some instances, RD visits and care are covered by health insurance plans, especially when they relate to the treatment of a specific medical condition. In order to be covered under Medicare, a registered doctor, nurse, or psychologist usually needs to refer patients for medical nutrition therapy.

As dietitian services continue to rise in popularity, registered and accredited nutrition professionals will continue to be sought after in a variety of settings. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, an interest in healthy living has surged. In a 2022 McKinsey survey of more than 2,000 U.S. consumers, around half of respondents ranked wellness as a top priority in their everyday lives, up from 42% in a similar 2020 survey.

With so many Americans seeking ways to improve their health and overall well-being, people who are passionate about nutrition and helping others improve their diet or relationship with food will remain in high demand.

Story editing by Alizah Salario. Additional editing by Kelly Glass. Copy editing by Tim Bruns.

This story was produced by Topnutritioncoaching and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker.