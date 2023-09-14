Deluxe version of Tori Kelly's self-titled album on the way

The deluxe edition of Tori Kelly's album tori will be out on Friday, September 15.

She shared with fans on Instagram that the expanded album will feature the live versions of songs from her Vevo performances.

"Having so much fun on tour with y'all," she wrote, referencing her monthlong Take Control Tour, which kicked off this month.

Tori appeared in Toronto for her first tour stop on September 10, made stops in New York and Boston and will continue with dates in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver and San Francisco before two finals show in Los Angeles.

All of this comes after the singer experienced a health scare in July when she was rushed to the hospital to be treated for blood clots.

Amid the health news, Tori penned a message shared to social media, updating fans on her status and thanking them for the support.

"Hi friends…As you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges," she said. "It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you. I'm feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover."

A day after posting the note, she dropped tori, her fourth studio album following A Tori Kelly Christmas, released in 2020.

