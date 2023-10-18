DC Young Fly celebrates new game show premiere: "Gotta thank GOD for ... the opportunity"

DC Young Fly added another entertainment venture to his repertoire as the host of the newly revamped game show Celebrity Squares.

He expressed his gratitude for being given the job, writing in a series of notes on Instagram that he's "appreciative for every opportunity."

"GOD get all the praise," DC said, sharing a clip from the show's premiere on VH1 Tuesday.

Ahead of the first episode, the Atlanta-born comedian penned a similar message in which he thanked God and explained that even through the recent tragedies he's faced, he persevered.

"Gotta thank GOD for always givin me the opportunity!!!! So many times I could've folded but i felt like i was bein tested and i didnt want to be disobedient so i jus keep Faith and keep on trucking," he said.

Earlier this week, DC informed fans that within a short period of time, he lost three people close to him: his cousin last August; his girlfriend and mother of his children, Jacklyn "JackyOh" Smith, in May; and most recently, his sister.

"U jus gotta stick through the mission knowin that GOD got u and he will grant you the strength," DC said.

Fans can watch the first two episodes of Celebrity Squares on VH1.com by logging in through a TV provider.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.