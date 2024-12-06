Davido releases new single 'Funds' off upcoming album, '5ive'

Davido has announced his new album will be coming out in 2025. He says the project titled 5ive will be dropping in March 2025 and is his "best album to date."

Before then, however, Davido will release his new single called "Funds," featuring Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck and rising singer Chiké, which he says is "a celebration of the hustle and the journey."

"Working with Odumodublvck and Chiké on this track was magic They brought their own unique energy, and together we created something special," he tells Rolling Stone of "Funds." "This song isn't just about money – it's about the mindset, the struggle, and the rewards that come with staying true to your grind. It's a vibe that resonates across cultures."

He adds that 5ive will have "that same energy – African pride, global sound," noting, "We're just getting started."

"Funds," which samples late South African singer Brenda Fassie's 1997 song "Vuli Ndlela," will be available Friday on DSPs.

