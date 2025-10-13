Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels teaches true meaning of holiday season in new picture book, 'Darryl’s Christmas in Hollis'

Darryl “DMC” McDaniels attends Charity Day 2025 Hosted by the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at Cantor on September 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike McGregor/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

As a native of Hollis, Queens, New York, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels is letting fans know about the Christmas season in his hometown.

In his new picture book, Darryl's Christmas in Hollis, featuring illustrations by Tristan Tait, he tells the story of a boy named Darryl who learns there's more to the holiday season than Christmas. He discovers global celebrations like Hanukkah and Diwali, and grasps a "deeper meaning of" what the holidays are really about, so much so he gives up his dream bike to a boy in need.

The book will release through Blue Balloon Books on Nov. 25.

“The holidays are not the only time for sharing and caring; we are supposed to share and care every day! People used to come over to my house and say, ‘It feels like Christmas here all the time!’" DMC says in a press release. "I’m using 'Christmas in Hollis' as the background for this story to teach children that it doesn’t matter what culture or nation you are from; all of our festive occasions—even though they’re different in their food, music, and purpose of celebration—they’re all rooted in the same foundation of caring and thinking about one another."

He continues, “The kindness, compassion, caring, and consideration we exhibit during the holidays can teach children and all of us that we can carry and demonstrate these values throughout our lives every day!"

