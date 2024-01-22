Common and Jennifer Hudson *kinda* confirm they're dating

When Common appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show recently, the former American Idol star asked a question many fans on the internet have been dying to know the answer to.

"Are you dating anyone," Hudson asked, to which the audience screamed and applauded.

Considering the widespread rumor that Common's love interest is none other than J.Hud herself, the question seemed to be more of a confirmation of their relationship than it was Hudson vying for dating information.

A seemingly surprised Common, who's seen in a video clip shared to Hudson's YouTube, responded with a smile, "So, yes. I'm in a relationship that is -- with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life."

More shouting and applause came from the audience, while Hudson nodded her head and offered a smirk, too.

"She's smart. She loves God. She has something real down-to-earth about her," he added.

While he never officially announced Hudson as his partner in the clip, Common did mention some of her achievements.

"I set my standard king of high," he said. "She had to have an EGOT. She had to win an Oscar on her first movie."

Common flipped the script on Hudson to ask, "What about you, though, how's your love life?"

Hudson said she's also dating and is "very happy."

Gossip about a potential relationship has been circulating for months as the two have been pictured out and about together. Most recently, they sat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers/Dallas Mavericks basketball game in LA.

