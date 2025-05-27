Combs' ex-assistant testifies Combs threatened 'to kill' Kid Cudi

This story may contain accounts and descriptions of actual or alleged events that some readers may find disturbing.

The third week of testimony in the Sean Combs sex trafficking trial began Tuesday with testimony from his former assistant Capricorn Clark. She testified about the time she was working as the creative director for Cassie Ventura, who was seeing Scott Mescudi aka rapper Kid Cudi, and brought her to Best Buy to purchase a burner phone to communicate with him.

Clark told the court that on the morning of Dec. 22, 2011, she “heard a loud banging" at her door sometime between 5:30 and 6 a.m. and saw “a very upset Puff.”

Clark testified that she opened the door and Combs had a gun in his hand.

"Did he enter your apartment holding a gun?" prosecutor Mitzi Steiner asked.

“Yes,” Clark replied. “He said, ‘Why didn’t you tell me?’ I said, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ He said, ‘Who is Scott?’ I said, ‘I don’t know Scott.’ He said, ‘Kid Cudi,’” Clark testified.

“He said, ‘Get dressed we’re going to go kill'" Mescudi, Clark told the court.

Clark testified that when she protested, Combs allegedly told her, “I don’t give a f*** what you want to do, go get dressed.”

Clark testified that she was made to get into a Cadillac Escalade with Combs and a bodyguard named Ruben, and the three of them allegedly drove to Cudi's house. Combs and Ruben allegedly went inside the home while Clark waited in the car, according to her testimony.

"I called Cassie," Clark further testified, adding that when she was on the phone with Cassie, she heard Mescudi in the background say, "He's in my house?"

Clark testified that she told Cassie, “Cassie, stop him. He’s going to get himself killed,” referring to Mescudi.

Clark told the court that Combs ordered her to fetch Cassie. She further testified that she and Ruben were sent to pick up Cassie to allegedly get her to convince Mescudi not to tell police that Combs was involved in the alleged break-in at his house.

“If you don’t convince him, I’m going to kill all you m***********,” Clark testified Combs told her.

Clark testified that she returned to Combs’ house with Cassie, and he immediately began kicking her. “Each kick she would crouch into more and more a fetal position” until Cassie was all the way to the street, she testified.

Asked why she didn't intervene, Clark responded that Combs allegedly told her that “If I jump in, he was going to f*** me up, too.”

Clark rubbed her eyes with a tissue as she testified about calling Regina Ventura, Cassie's mother, and telling her that Combs was allegedly "beating the s*** out of your daughter. Please help her. I can't call the police, but you can."

Clark testified that she was first fired by Combs in August 2012 and that she returned in 2016 to work as Cassie’s creative director. She left Combs in 2018, which she added was the last time she communicated with Cassie.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

