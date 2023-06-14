Coi Leray suggests female rappers unite to help hip-hop get a #1 song this year

Coi Leray has a possible strategy for bringing rap to the top of the Billboard charts this year. After learning there hasn't been a #1 hip-hop album or song in 2023, she suggested the female emcees unite and end the drought.

"Ain't been a [No. 1] rap song at all this year," Coi tweeted on Tuesday. "Calling all the female rappers to front. [Hear] me out. ladies night. Hip hop. Unity."

"Let’s make history with a number 1 … together .. with love," she continued, noting in a hashtag that her tweet was "just an idea."

Coi then responded to both negative and positive reactions to her idea, even suggesting that verses can be shared to ensure that all women have a spot on the track.

Coi's post comes on the heels of Billboard's report that hip-hop has failed to dominate the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 with a song or an album in 2023. It's the longest stretch that the genre has gone in a calendar year without securing top spots since 1993.

Her album COI, featuring previously released singles "My Body" and "Bops," comes out June 23.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.