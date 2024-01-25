Coi Leray enters her grown & sexy era with new single, "Wanna Come Thru"

At first, Coi Leray was showing love to all the "Players." Now, she's entering her grown and sexy era with her new single, a slow romance ballad called "Wanna Come Thru."

The song is a fresh sound for Coi, who normally puts out hype, upbeat anthems and club bangers. It's her first official track out by her new label, Island Records.

"Grown and sexy means being so in love with yourself — that it is one of the most sexiest, maturest, grownest things that a woman can do," Coi said of the track, which is produced by Mike Will-Made It. "As you get older and you tap into your womanhood and your femininity and I feel like you should embrace that."

"It’s a culture shifting record," Mike Will added. "The song is just fresh and forward pushing. What I love about it is it sounds simple and easy to digest and instantly puts you in a mood."

Coi drops off the record just a few weeks ahead of the 66th Grammy Awards, at which she's nominated for her first-ever Grammys: Best Rap Performance for "Players" and Best Pop Dance Recording for "Baby Don't Hurt Me."

