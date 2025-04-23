Coco Jones says releasing 'Why Not More?' cut 'Taste' was the 'scariest thing I've done in while'

Coco Jones' upcoming album was four years in the making, but her journey to this point took over a decade. With Why Not More? releasing Friday, she tells Glamour, "I'm excited to see what sticks and lands—what really changes my life. Everyone believes that I'm a respectable R&B girl, but I'm trying to see them world tours."

Coco released her lead single "Taste" in February, admitting it wasn't the easiest step for her to take. “‘Taste’ is the scariest thing I’ve done in a while, because I didn’t know if people were going to like that for me,” Jones says. “I thought they maybe had already decided, ‘You’re the girl who sings. You don’t dance like this, you don’t talk like this. You’re not sexy like this. You do a little one-two, and that’s where you stay.’ And so I had to be willing to jump.”

The song samples "Toxic" by Britney Spears, who was one of her early inspirations, in addition to Cher, Mariah Carey and Destiny's Child, who all were known for their performance and star quality.

Among her desired collaborators are Beyoncé, Jazmine Sullivan, PartyNextDoor, Rihanna and SZA.

Coco says she would also like to act more, noting her goal is to do a film a year and an album a year.

"That's what Why Not More? is. Whatever you feel like you have to do at this time, it'll get you wherever you need to go," she says. "So why would you place a limit on yourself? Why not more of whatever you feel you are right now, and then just see where you land? You don't need to know every answer, but you need to do what you feel inside. So do it."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.