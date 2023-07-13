Coco Jones reveals this pop singer as the feature artist on "ICU" remix

Coco Jones will soon release the remix version of her hit single "ICU" with a special guest artist some fans might not have been expecting: The rising R&B singer tapped NSYNC's Justin Timberlake for the reimagined track.

"I have a very, very amazing, talented guy featured on the song," she told Entertainment Tonight on the carpet of the 2023 ESPYS.

"Justin Timberlake is actually on the the 'ICU' remix. It was so amazing watching him just be a creative," Coco said. "We were collaborating on ideas and I feel like the song itself is nostalgic, so having his voice on it and that soul, that element he brings, it's gonna be amazing."

Coco teased the "ICU" remix on Instagram earlier this week by sharing a series of subliminal photos and encouraging her fans to guess who the feature might be.

Many users left correct guesses in her comment section, with one breaking down the riddles. "Cry me a river , Mickey Mouse club ,*NSYNC it's obviously Justin Timberlake," they wrote.

"Crying rivers because Coco x JT is going to HEAL THE WORLD," another said.

The singer said she wasn't sure how the collaboration came to be, but she described Timberlake as a "such a legend" who "really supports" her. So she's "really happy" about the partnership.

Coco promised fans that the "ICU" remix with Justin Timberlake, out Friday, July 14, is "gonna be amazing."

