Coco Jones announces additional dates to her What I Didn't Tell You Tour

Coco Jones is set to return to stages across the U.S. with part two of her What I Didn't Tell You Tour.

Originally set to wrap in Norfolk, Virginia, this month, the "ICU" singer announced additional dates for the second leg of the R&B concert series.

Starting in Philadelphia on October 23, Coco will travel to Washington, Atlanta, Richmond and Cleveland, to name a few stops, with a final date scheduled in Houston on November 12.

The rising superstar first announced the tour on Instagram in June; her first show in California kicked off in August.

Tickets for part two of Coco's What I Didn't Tell You Tour are available for purchase on her official website.

