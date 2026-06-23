Cities with the most expensive homes in the Punta Gorda metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $368,720 in May, 0.8% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 11, the
[ 30-year fixed mortgage rate ]
sits at 6.52%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Punta Gorda metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 4 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#4. Port Charlotte, FL
- Typical home value: $267,905
- 1-year price change: -9.0%
- 5-year price change: +12.4%
#3. Punta Gorda, FL
- Typical home value: $334,105
- 1-year price change: -9.6%
- 5-year price change: +11.0%
#2. Rotonda West, FL
- Typical home value: $344,893
- 1-year price change: -10.0%
- 5-year price change: +9.8%
#1. Placida, FL
- Typical home value: $471,230
- 1-year price change: -7.1%
- 5-year price change: +11.4%