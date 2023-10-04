Ciara talks moving on from ex Future + hitting things off with husband Russell Wilson

Ciara is opening up about the end of her past relationship with Future. The two dated from 2012 to 2014, when the singer had a change of heart — and way of thinking. She tells the Call Her Daddy podcast it was triggered by her then-new role of mother to her firstborn, Future Zahir.

"When you have a child, it's very important to me, like now it's no time to play around," Ciara says. "The whole, like, experimentation kind of phase is out the door. I am now responsible for another life. So what am I doing? How am I thinking that through? We get tired and we don't want to be tired all the time. I'm like, I want joy. I want to make sure my cup is full."

She's carried that mentality over to other areas of her life, as well.

"I don't care if it's a relationship or friendship, business, whatever it is," the singer says. "Don't let it waste your time. It's just not worth it. Those are things that come to my mind, how I process when there's a pivotal moment in my life, and in any aspect of my life."

Ciara has since married NFL star Russell Wilson, with whom she has daughter Sienna Princess, son Win Harrison and a baby on the way.

Speaking of their relationship, Ciara recalls meeting at her house, having conversations where "everything that we talked about ... we were aligned on" and the fact that he prevented Future from falling over in a chair. Years later, he's proved to be "an amazing father" who's hands-on with the kids.

"There's something about a man turning on that part of them," Ciara says. "Like, they're being a man for you but they're also being a man for your family."

