Ciara showcases tomboy-chic style in new Bebe capsule

If you're a fan of Ciara's fashion sense, her new collection may just be for you. The singer has teamed with Bebe for a capsule that brings "her oft-imitated, tomboy-chic style" and "fresh and energizing edge" to the brand.

Named the creative director and face of the fall 2024 campaign, Ciara was hands-on throughout the process, "sharing inspiration from her favorite pieces and standout looks throughout her life journey, identifying silhouettes, color palettes, intricate details, new fabrics and materials across all key categories in dresses, tailoring, footwear, eyewear and accessories," per a press release.

The result is a collection consisting of dresses, denim, sportswear, hats, handbags, footwear and eyewear in her favorite color palette, which includes metallics, naturals, rich greens, deep blues and luxe jewel tones. The clothing was designed to create looks that carry one from the day to the night and all throughout the fall.

“I’m thrilled to have partnered with bebe on this one-of-a-kind special collection, especially being a longtime fan of the brand. Having creative direction control and merging my personal style with this iconic fashion brand has been an incredible journey," Ciara says in a statement. "This collection is all about empowering confidence, and embracing bold, new looks. I can’t wait for everyone to experience it."

Ciara's bebe collection is now available online at bebe.com and select retailers. A second collection will go on sale in early October.

