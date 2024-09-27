Ciara releases new song as she celebrates 20 years of debut single, "Goodies"

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Ciara is taking it back in honor of the 20th anniversary of her song "Goodies" Saturday. In a new episode of Vevo's Footnotes, she brings fans behind the scenes of her debut single, which became her first #1 Hot 100 and stayed there for seven weeks.

"Goodies" was originally written as a fun twist on the children's song "Who Took the Cookies?" but Lil Jon was against the title "Cookies." After suggesting a rewrite, Ciara simply changed the word "cookies" to "goodies," and the rest is history.

It wasn't long before Ciara's high school prediction to have "the No. 1 song on the Billboard charts" within a year came true, all within her time frame. The success of the song, which actually almost went to Britney Spears, led to Ci signing with Jazze Pha's Sho' Nuff/Zomba record label. It appeared on her debut album, making her the first queen of crunk&B.

"I was proud to be part of the new crunk&B sound," she said. "Lil Jon came in and went against the grain of traditional pop, and I was the first girl to do it."

The Footnotes episode of "Goodies" arrives as Ciara releases a new song with Busta Rhymes titled "Wassup."

"'Wassup' is a fun flex record. It started with a play on words on what we would say when I came up in ATL. 'What's up, what's happenin?' It's somewhat of a Y2K moment. I'm tapping into my ATL roots! It's a song that's meant for you to have the ultimate fun," Ciara says of the track. "Busta 'slaughtered' the track with his classic, undeniable, and unstoppable flow. He brought pure edge and the perfect energy to the record to take it all the way to a special place!"

