Ciara celebrates daughter Sienna's birthday with 'Wicked'-themed celebration

Ciara and Russell Wilson's daughter Sienna recently turned 8, so they celebrated with a Wicked-themed birthday party. Russell had on a Fiyero costume, while Ciara and Sienna both dressed as Elphaba, nicknaming themselves Mama Elphaba and Elphaba Jr.

Other guests also dressed in Wicked attire for the party, which took place on a soccer field with pink and green decor, Wicked-themed games, a Glinda impersonator, a bounce house, face paint and more. Sienna even received a surprise call from the film's Elphaba, Cynthia Erivo, who wished her a happy birthday and sang "Defying Gravity" per her request.

"A Wicked Birthday for our Princess Sienna! The Big 8!" Ciara shared in a recap post Monday. "Sienna, you are beyond amazing and the sweetest daughter anyone could ask for! You have the biggest heart and it feels our heart with joy to see how much your family and friends love you! The love, confidence, and excellence you radiate makes everyone feel like they're Defying Gravity!"

She continued, "Happy Birthday SiSi! @DangeRussWilson and I love you so much!..And @Cynthia Erivo you are beyond."

Russell also shared his own tribute, featuring highlights from throughout Sienna's life. "Happiest of birthdays to my SiSi Daddy loves you!!!" he wrote. "We are so proud of you and every day we thank God for blessing our family with you. @ciara."

