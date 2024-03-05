Chris Brown announces dates for 11:11 Tour, recruits Muni Long and Ayra Starr for support

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Chris Brown fans awaiting information about his upcoming trek are now in luck, as he's revealed the dates, locations and supporting acts for the North American 11:11 Tour.

Breezy's set to hit 26 cities, including Brooklyn, Boston, Houston, Denver and Toronto. He'll kick off the trek on June 5 and wrap up on August 6, with help from R&B singers Muni Long and Ayra Starr on select dates.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 6; the password for the Live Nation presale is "SENSATIONAL." The general sale starts Monday, March 11, at 10 a.m. local time.

The 11:11 tour will support Brown's 11:11 album, which dropped in November and spawned the Hot 100 hit "Sensational."

