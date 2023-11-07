Chris Brown shares new single + track list for upcoming album, '11:11'

With a few days until the release of his new album 11:11, Chris Brown dropped off his latest song, "Nightmares."

The dancehall-inspired single, featuring reggae artist Byron Messia, is one of 22 tracks expected to show up on Brown's 11th studio project, which'll double as a two-sided album and is set for release on Saturday, November 11.

The lengthy track list is an update from Brown's original plan to include 11 songs on the album.

"I see Some of my die hard fans wanting me to add more songs for the new project and I love y'all for that," he wrote in a previous post. "But, I just feel I need you all to really miss me and take my art seriously. IM JUST focused on giving y'all the best to digest."

In addition to Messia, a few other artists will appear on the album, including Future and Davido.

Fans in the comments section offered up guesses on other possible collaborators, with some naming Bruno Mars, Lucky Daye, Bryson Tiller, Young Thug and Justin Bieber.

See below for the track list.

A Side

1. "Angel #'s x 10 Toes"

2. "Sensational"

3. "Press Me"

4. "That's on you"

5. "Feel Something"

6. "Best Ever"

7. "No One Else"

8. "Shooter"

9. "Nightmares"

10. "Very Special"

11. Messed Up



B Side

12. "Midnight Freak

13. "Moonlight"

14. "Bouncin XG5"

15. "Make Up Ya Mind"

16. "Stutter"

17. "Need a Friend"

18. "Summer Too Hot"

19. "Feeling's Don't Lie"

20. "Red Flags"

21. "Closer"

22. "Double Negative"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.