Chris Brown reveals new album title; teases "Summer Too Hot" music video

Chris Brown is letting fans in on details about his upcoming album.

He's calling the new project 11:11, and he's debating on a November 11 release date. Chris said that despite fans' wishes to increase the number of songs included on his 11th album, it will contain 11.

"I see Some of my die hard fans wanting me to add more songs for the new project and I love y'all for that," he wrote on Instagram. "But, I just feel I need you all to really miss me and take my art seriously. IM JUST focused on giving y'all the best to digest.

He added, "11:11 make a wish."

Chris also revealed he'll be dropping a new music video on Friday, August 18, for his latest single, "Summer Too Hot," which released in June.

"How We Roll," Chris' latest collaboration with Ciara, debuted at #3 on Billboard's R&B Digital Song Sales chart.

