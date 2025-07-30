Chris Brown releases 'Holy Blindfold' music video

The music video for Chris Brown's "Holy Blindfold" is out now.

It features a blindfolded Brown as he hangs out with, dances with and even kisses a woman in settings including a garden, a luxury home and a sports stadium. As he prepares to remove his blindfold, the woman's angel wings appear and she vanishes. Chris takes off his blindfold only to find that he's actually alone.

Now available to watch on YouTube, the "Holy Blindfold" video arrives days after the release of "It Depends," Chris' new single with Bryson Tiller.

The two are currently on the road as part of Chris' Breezy Bowl XX stadium tour, which also features fellow R&B star Summer Walker.

