Chris Brown has 13 new songs on '11:11 (Deluxe)'

Chris Brown fans have a few more songs to learn before he kicks off his headlining tour in June. The singer's released the deluxe version of his 11:11 album, which features 13 new songs.

Joining him this time around are Bryson Tiller, Mario and Davido, as well as Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas and Tee Grizzley, who are on the single "Freak" — which many suspect is a Quavo diss track.

"F****** my old b****** ain't gone make us equal/ Sipping that 1942 'cause I don't do no Quavo/ Freak b**** she like Casamigos not the Migos," Brown says. Many believe he's referring to Karrueche Tran, who he dated for about four years. Tran was spotted hanging out with Quavo in 2017, prompting romantic rumors about the two.

Per Billboard, Chris had also shared his thoughts on Quavo in January after being seated next to him at the Rhude Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show. "Can't pick who you sit by," Brown wrote on Instagram at the time. "F*** all that growth s***. Not finna fumble my bag for little n*****."

Quavo has seemingly responded to the new track on his latest, "Tender."

"You did the b**** wrong and now the b**** gone, she posted with a thug," he rapped. "Call the b**** phone, she won't come home, don't beat her up," Quavo continued, referring to Breezy's history of domestic violence.

"Tender," "Freak" and 11:11(Deluxe) are all available on streaming services.

