Chlöe to release "boy bye" on Friday

Freeform/Tiffany Roohani

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

After teasing the song on her socials, Chlöe has now revealed the release date for her upcoming single, "boy bye."

Alongside artwork that captures her in the back of a red convertible with her hands in the air, she shared a link to presave the song, due out April 12. The words on the license plate are the track's title, "BOY BYE."

Chlöe previewed “boy bye” earlier this month with a clip that her heard singing, “Boy bye, bye! I won’t even cry, you stupid motherf*****! Boy bye, bye! I won’t even cry, go cry to your mama!”

This song will be her second release of 2024, following “FYS,” short for "F*** Your Status."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!