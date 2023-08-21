Chlöe defends sister Halle amid pregnancy rumors: "Keep my sister's name out your mouth"

Chlöe is coming to the defense of her sister Halle, telling fans who spread rumors about the singer to back off.

"Y'all better keep my sister's name out your mouth," Chlöe said in an Instagram video.

Fans speculated the "Have Mercy" singer hopped on Live in response to internet rumors that Halle is pregnant and expecting a child with her rapper boyfriend, DDG.

She continued in the clip, "'Bout to get me riled the hell up. Anyways..." Someone in the background can be heard saying, "We don’t play about Halle," to which Chlöe replied, "No. Like, what the heck? Period."

Social media comments poured from supporters who praised the duo's close bond and commended Chlöe for sticking up for her younger sister.

"One thing about them Bailey sisters, is that they're gonna protect one another at all costs!" one user wrote.

"She's doing what family is supposed to do which is support and protect each other. I'm here for it," another said.

As of Monday morning, August 21, Halle hadn't responded to Chlöe's video or the pregnancy gossip.

