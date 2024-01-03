Chlöe Bailey, Dionne Warwick among honorees for Urban One Honors Awards

Urban One has revealed its honorees for the upcoming Honors ceremony: Chlöe Bailey, Dionne Warwick, Frankie Beverly and Donald Lawrence.

The two hour-long event, which celebrates the achievements and contributions of Black creators in entertainment, will recognize Bailey as the Generation Next honoree and Warwick as the Lifetime Achievement honoree. Beverly will be honored as a Living Legend, and Lawrence will be recognized for his Inspirational Impact.

"Each honoree represents a unique chapter in the story of music," Michelle Rice, president of TV One and CLEO TV, says. "We are honored to celebrate their enduring legacies at this year's Urban One Honors: Best In Black."

The list of event performers include Teyana Taylor, Bebe Winans, Angie Stone and Keke Wyatt, with more to be announced. LeToya Luckett returns as host of the show's Backstage Pass, where she'll talk with the honorees, performers and presenters.

Urban One Honors is set to tape on January 20 at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta. It will premiere on February 25 on TV One and will simulcast on CLEO TV.

