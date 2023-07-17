Chlöe adds additional stops to her In Pieces Tour

Chlöe Bailey is headed back on the road.

The singer-songwriter announced the second leg of her In Pieces Tour with additional North America dates.

Added stops include Sacramento on August 20, Denver on August 26, Toronto on September 4, Charlotte on September 7 and a final show in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.

The first nine tour stops included shows in Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia and New York City.

Chlöe's In Pieces Tour supports her debut album, In Pieces, released in March. With viral singles "Body Do" and her most recent "How Does It Feel" ft. Chris Brown, the album ranked among the top 20 hits on Billboard's R&B charts.

The full tour itinerary and ticket information can be found on Chlöe's official website.

