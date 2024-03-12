Chic’s Nile Rodgers wins 2024 Polar Music Prize

Disney/Chris Willard

By Jill Lances
Chic’s Nile Rodgers has been named Laureate for the the 2024 Polar Music Prize. He will be honored at a ceremony held May 21 in Stockholm, with the Swedish royal family in attendance.

"Dance music has been played for thousands of years. However, there are few in history, if any, who have composed dance music as sophisticated and subtly arranged as Nile Rodgers," reads the announcement by the Polar Music Award committee. "It is fitting that his group was named Chic: elegance is part of his musical hallmark."

"As a composer, producer and guitarist, Nile Rodgers turned disco and funk into an art form. His chop chord style of guitar playing, which he calls chucking, creates a hypnotic swing that has kept millions grooving on the dance floor," the statement continues, noting that the songs he's created for artists like Diana Ross, David Bowie and others "are so well-crafted that they will outlive us all."

The Polar Music Prize was founded in 1989 by ABBA’s late manager, Stig ”Stikkan” Anderson. It honors “individuals, groups and institutions in recognition of exceptional achievements” in music. Each Laureate receives a prize equivalent to about $94,000.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!