NEW MUSIC ALERT: Deitrick Haddon

By Missey Bailey

GRAMMY nominated and Stellar Award winning, Deitrick Haddon’s upcoming album, “ONE NIGHT IN CALIFORNIA,” promises to be a soul-stirring journey through his personal experiences and spiritual revelations. With a total of sixteen heartfelt tracks, Haddon delves deep into his faith and vulnerability, sharing the authentic narrative of receiving divine guidance during a period of profound emotional challenges.

The album is not just a musical collection; it is an expression of resilience and hope, showcasing Haddon’s unwavering commitment to his calling. Through a fusion of diverse genres and collaborations with renowned international artists, “ONE NIGHT IN CALIFORNIA” offers a unique and captivating listening experience that transcends boundaries.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of this transformative project on May 17th, 2024, they can expect to be moved by Haddon’s powerful vocals, poignant lyrics, and the infectious energy that defines his music. “ONE NIGHT IN CALIFORNIA” is not just an album; it is a testament to the enduring power of faith, creativity, and the human spirit.

Track-Listing

  1. Holy Ground
  2. Work
  3. Highest Praise
  4. Covered (Under D Blood) ft Sherwin Gardner, DJ Nicholas, & Pastor Gregory Mitchell
  5. My Respect
  6. One Night In California
  7. Without You
  8. The Other Side
  9. Save Yourself
  10. Soldier
  11. Don’t Change
  12. Momma We Made It
  13. Never Be The Same
  14. The Lord Will Make A Way
  15. One Day
  16. Yesu (Jesus) ft. Moses Bliss, KingDMusic & Guya

Deitrick Haddon, a pastor at Hill City Church, and a former reality TV show cast member. In collaboration with Zaytoven, he released the holiday EP “Greatest Gift” in 2020 and contributed to Usher’s album “A.” Haddon has also acted in TV films like SINS OF THE FATHER and THE FALLEN.

Stay connected w/Deitrick Haddon
https://www.tiktok.com/@deitrickhaddon
https://www.instagram.com/dhaddy
https://twitter.com/DeitrickHaddon
https://www.youtube.com/user/DeitrickHaddon

