Jury in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ trial reach verdict in 4-out-of-5 counts, will continue deliberating

The Jury in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial have reached a verdict in counts two through five. Judge Arun Subramanian instructed the jurors to continue deliberating until a unanimous decision is reached on count one.

Due to the jury not reaching a decision on all counts, the prosecution has asked for an “Allen charge” to avoid a mistrial. According to Cornell Law School, “Allen charges (also referred to as dynamite, nitroglycerin, shotgun, or third-degree charges) refer to jury instructions given to a hung jury urging them to agree on a verdict. Allen charges are controversial as some claim they overly pressure parts of the jury to change their opinions and cave to peer pressure... The name “Allen” charge comes from the case Allen v. United States (1896) where the Supreme Court ruled these types of jury instructions were allowed in Federal courts."

The defense countered saying that it was too early to instruct an Allen charge.

When the jury returned to the courtroom the judge simply instructed the jury to continue in their deliberations, saying, “I received your note that you have reached verdicts on count two through five but not on count one. I ask at this time that you keep deliberating.”

©2025 Cox Media Group