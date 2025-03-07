D’Wayne Wiggins, guitarist and founding member of iconic Tony! Toni! Toné! has passed away

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 29: Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Toné! peforms onstage after the Agents Power Panel during Day 3 of the IEBA 2014 Conference on September 29, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for IEBA)

Tony! Toni! Toné! and D’Wayne Wiggins' family together put out a statement informing fans that the founding member of one of R&B’s most iconic groups has passed away after battling bladder cancer over the course of a year.

"With broken hearts, we share with you that our beloved D’Wayne passed away this morning surrounded by family and loved ones. Over the past year, he has been privately and courageously battling bladder cancer. Through this fight, he remained committed and present for his family, his music, his fans and his community."

Wiggins was born in Oakland, CA where he helped found Tony! Toni! Toné! in the 80’s. The legendary R&B group has sold over six million albums, with 14 Billboard-charting R&B singles, including five #1 hits, three Top-10 pop singles, one gold album, two platinum albums and one double platinum album.

Wiggins is also known for his Grass Roots Entertainment which he started in his Oakland-based recording studio, “House of Music”. He would go on to sign and mentor Destiny’s Child and Keyshia Cole, amongst others. He was a staple in the music industry, contributing to many projects in his 40-year career, leaving his mark in a way some can only dream of. D’Wayne Wiggins will be missed.

