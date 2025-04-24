CeCe Winans calls on Cody Johnson's gospel side for 'Come Jesus Come'

Disney/Connie Chornuk
By Stephen Hubbard

Gospel legend CeCe Winans is teaming up with Cody Johnson on a new version of the song she sang on American Idol on Easter.

The 17-time Grammy winner performed "Come Jesus Come" with season 22 contestant Roman Collins on Idol's Songs of Faith special. In 2024, CeCe's version of "Goodness of God" -- also with Collins -- became the most-viewed Idol clip of all time.

"To be invited back to American Idol to share a message of hope through music is such an honor," she says. "This song means so much to me and teaming up with Cody brings a new richness to the message."

"It’s a reminder that in the midst of all we face, there’s still the promise that help is on the way," she adds.

CeCe and Cody's duet version of "Come Jesus Come" will be available Friday.

