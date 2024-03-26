Cassie's lawyer responds to federal agents raiding Diddy's homes

Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura is speaking out following news that ex Sean "Diddy" Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by federal agents on Monday.

Lawyer Douglas Wigdor, who represents Ventura and the Jane Doe who filed a complaint against Combs in December, issued a statement to Good Morning America in the wake of the raids.

"We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law," the statement read. "Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."

It is unclear if the raid and the December Jane Doe complaint are connected.

Ventura, 37, filed a lawsuit against Combs, 54, on November 16, accusing the rapper and music mogul of sex trafficking and sexual assault. In the court documents, Ventura alleged she was trafficked, raped and beaten by Combs during the course of their relationship, which began when she was 19 and he was 37, as an artist signed to his label, Bad Boy Records.

At the time, Combs' attorney, Ben Brafman, issued a statement saying Combs "vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations."

Ventura's lawsuit was settled a day after she filed.

Weeks later, on December 6, a Canadian woman identified only as Jane Doe filed a complaint against Combs, claiming she was sex trafficked and gang raped in 2003 when she was 17 and in the 11th grade.

