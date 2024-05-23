Cassie breaks silence on release of video showing Diddy assault in hotel

Cassie Ventura is speaking out publicly for the first time since the release of a video from 2016 showing her then-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting her inside a hotel.

"Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet," Cassie wrote on Instagram Thursday. "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning."

"Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past," Ventura continued. "Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in."

Combs apologized Sunday after the surveillance video, exclusively obtained by CNN, was released showing Combs chasing Ventura down a hallway, grabbing her by the back of the neck, shoving her to the ground and kicking her as she lay on the ground.

In November 2023, Ventura settled a lawsuit against Combs that had accused him of sex trafficking and sexual assault. According to court filings, Ventura alleged Combs "often punched, beat, kicked and stomped" on her during their relationship.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

