Cash Cobain tapped for event celebrating Black Music Month

Spotify and Max have come together for a one-day music showcase in celebration of Black Music Month, Billboard reports. The immersive event, titled Shaped by Sound, will feature performances by Cash Cobain and Monaleo, as well as some surprise guests and curated DJ sets.

There will also be three themed rooms: One will display a close view of some legendary concerts using 360-projection mapping technology; the second will pair films and TV scenes on Max alongside the music videos that featured and helped popularize them; popular scenes and quotes from '90s sitcoms will be revisited in the third room.

The goal is to highlight the "impactful relationship between Black music and entertainment," Billboard reports.

"We're excited for guests to experience this one-of-a-kind immersive journey for the senses, through projection mapping and transcending sound, to highlight the profound influence of Black music on our culture and innovation," said Jackie Gagne, Max's VP of multicultural marketing, in a statement. "We hope you can join us for an unforgettable experience that bridges both Max and Spotify's dynamic programming and music libraries in ways that resonate deeply and universally."

Shaped By Sound is set to take place Saturday at New York City's Hall des Lumière.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.