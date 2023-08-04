Cardi B won't face charges over Las Vegas microphone throwing incident

Cardi B won't be facing charges for throwing a microphone during her July 29 concert at Drai's Night/Beach Club in Las Vegas.

"After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney's Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement on Thursday obtained by Entertainment Tonight. "No charges will be filed in relation to this case."

Cardi B was previously named a suspect in a battery investigation.

In a video making rounds on social media on Saturday, the rapper was seen throwing a microphone at an audience member who tossed a drink at her during a performance of her 2017 hit “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves).” The fan who threw the drink was escorted out by security, but it was unclear if the mic hit that person or a bystander.

