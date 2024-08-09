Cardi B, Victoria Monét, Gunna and more to headline Atlanta's ONE Musicfest

Cardi B may be pregnant, but that's apparently not stopping her money moves. Come October, she'll be headlining Atlanta's ONE Musicfest alongside Victoria Monét, Gunna, Jill Scott and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Taking place Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, the show features performances by Dru Hill, Fantasia, Keyshia Cole, Jeremih, Ari Lennox, Leon Thomas, Monica, Fridayy, Sexyy Red, GloRilla, Nelly, Bossman Dlow, T.I., Method Man, Redman, Tanner Adell and more. DJ Mustard, DJ Drama and longtime Usher associate DJ Mars will also entertain the crowd with their respective sets.

"It's hard to believe we've reached the 15-year mark," said ONE Musicfest founder J Carter in a press statement, per Billboard. "We've grown into the longest-running and largest Black independently owned festival in the country and this journey has been a blessing. Our commitment to the community remains steadfast as we continue to bring the biggest and brightest performers in music and the best activations with amazing partners."

Information about tickets and other event details can be found at onemusicfest.com.

