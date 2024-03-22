Cardi B says new album includes songs "not expected to come from me"

Cardi B returned to the scene with "Like What (Freestyle)" and now "Enough (Miami)," prompting questions on what to expect from her forthcoming sophomore album. If she could use one word to describe the project, it would be "different."

"I think it's different," she said on Threads. "I think there's going to be some songs that are, like, not expected to come from me."

Cardi also answered a question about her favorite look from the "Enough (Miami)" video and shared that she surprised herself by breaking out of her anxiety this year.

"I have been surprising myself with, like, letting my anxiety break. Being more out there. Being more open. Hopefully I could be more social in person," she said.

When asked what people would be surprised to learn about her, Cardi said, "I'm very introverted."

She explained, "Like, a lot of people can be, like, I’m very shy in person, or a lot of people think that I’m like — I don’t know what it is, mean or something, but it’s like everybody will be like, ‘Yo she’s so fun. She’s so funny. She’s so good to be around,’ and everybody says that about me, and it’s just like, I guess, that’s something that people find surprising about me.”

In other Cardi news, she appears on Shakira's new track, "Puntería," released with a video featuring Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount in a guest role.

"I sent [Cardi] the song and she jumped on it right away," Shakira told The New York Times. "It was actually an enormous pleasure to work with her. I find her so creative and witty and direct and unapologetically genuine."

