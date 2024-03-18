Cardi B reviews burgers with TikTok star Keith Lee

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Andrea Tuccillo

Cardi B's latest collab has nothing to do with music.

The rapper teamed up with popular TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee to taste test Easy Street Burgers' LA location.

"You guys know how I feel about LA food," she says in the TikTok video posted Sunday. "It's not my favorite, but I got a good recommendation about this place."

“Since this person recommended this place, if I don’t like it I want to tell this person in their face that I don’t like it,” she said, before Lee appears onscreen. “I’m like a real big burger expert so if I don’t like it I’m going to tell you in your face.”

She gave Easy Street’s jalapeño monster burger a 9 out of 10, saying it tasted like a “chopped cheese” or a “healthier Shake Shack." But she didn’t love the bacon grilled onion burger as much as Lee did, saying she wasn’t a huge fan of bacon and giving it a 7 out of 10.

The video already has 3.5 million views as of Monday afternoon.

