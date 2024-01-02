Cardi B previews new music

Cardi B will be gifting fans new music in 2024.

She teased an unreleased track in a Miami club on New Year's Eve, following her performance of "I Like It" on Dick Clark's New Year Rockin' Eve.

Video shared by Rap Alert on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows Cardi, alongside a small group of people, rapping along to lyrics of the new song from a DJ booth.

Over the course of the last few months, the rapper has been teasing new music in the works.

In September, she talked with Ebro Darden about the release of her long-awaited sophomore album.

"I should already start talking about the album because I’m going to be putting it out very soon," Cardi said, noting the album would not drop in 2023.

As previously reported, she then took to social media in November to get fans' feedback on the thought of dropping some sort of project before the end of 2023. "Would y'all mind?" she asked.

April marks six years since she dropped her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which topped the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts and won Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.