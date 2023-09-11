Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion added to MTV VMAs lineup

The list of performers for this week's MTV Video Music Awards continues to grow.

The network recently revealed the dynamic duo that is Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are set to take the stage for a performance of their newly released single, "Bongos."

The rappers will make their main stage debut at this year's show, which is set to air live from New Jersey's Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

They both appeared on the VMAs pre-show in the past — Cardi in 2017 with "Bodak Yellow" and Megan in 2019 with "Hot Girl Summer."

Over the years, Cardi has been nominated for 29 VMAs and has taken home four wins. Megan has been nominated 19 times and has taken home two Moon Person trophies.

The ladies will join a host of previously announced performers, including Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, Metro Boomin with Future, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee & NAV and Nicki Minaj, who'll double as the night's emcee.

Sean "Diddy" Combs will make his VMAs return, performing for the first time since 2005. He's also the recipient of the Global Icon Award.

