Cardi B gushes over sweet birthday surprise from Offset: "﻿﻿You always go beyond for me"

Offset is no stranger to showering his wife, Cardi B, with love.

In his latest act of PDA, the rapper set up an almost-endless display of pink roses and decorations in honor of Cardi's 31st birthday on Wednesday, October 11.

"Thank you soo much babe," Cardi wrote alongside a video of the special surprise. "You always go beyond for me."

In the clip shared to Instagram, Cardi said she realized Offset was rushing her to go downstairs and eat so that she could run into the reveal, which started at a staircase in their home and flowed into one of the living rooms.

A stunned Cardi, who's heard humming and singing while walking through the pile of flowers on the ground, showed off the white candles, "happy birthday" balloons and huge heart-shaped flower arrangements with her name displayed across the front.

In her note, Cardi expressed all the things she loves about her husband including his skin, face, body, soul, heart, faith, talent and even his ankles. The "Up" rapper also joked that she "will BITE anybody" who messes with her partner.

On his Instagram Story, Offset shared footage of the two enjoying a night out, with Cardi opening a handful of lavish gifts and making a wish over a cake with a picture of herself plastered on top.

