Cardi B, 21 Savage, Burna Boy among top BET Hip Hop Award nominees

BET announced the nominees for the 2023 Hip Hop Awards. This year's show, slated to premiere on Tuesday, October 10, will celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with special moments and performances.

Cardi B and 21 Savage lead in nominations with 12 each in major categories Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Best Video, Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse and more.

Drake follows with nine nods, including Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year and Song of the Year.

Burna Boy and DJ Khaled round out the top five with seven nominations each, with J. Cole nabbing six nominations.

Coi Leray, GloRilla and Jay-Z all tied for five nods each, while other notable nominees include Lil Uzi, nominated for four awards, Da Baby, Kendrick Lamar, Latto, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion and Metro Boomin, who all received three nods.

"This year's 'BET Hip Hop Awards will mark the culmination of our year-long celebration of hip hop's storied creation and the art form's sonic and cultural expansion," Connie Orlando, EVP and head of specials, music programming & music strategy for BET, said. "We are honored by this year's roster of nominees as they continue to carry the creativity and diversity of hip hop into the future."

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards will tape in Atlanta Tuesday, October 3, and will air on BET October 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.