Busta Rhymes receives Global Icon Award at 2024 MTV EMAs

Busta Rhymes was honored with the Global Icon Award at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday.

"Thirty-four years of professionally recording, this is the first time I'm getting an award from MTV," he said during his speech. "And it feels f****** incredible, yo."

He expressed gratitude for rapper LL Cool J, Chuck D, his mother and his fans before sharing some words of inspiration.

“They tell us that perfection is unreachable. That is lie,” Busta said. “See, the perfection is in the imperfection. We all are the perfection of what we’re supposed to be. So be the perfection that you’re supposed to be.”

Busta also mentioned his new album, Dragon Season, will be dropping on Nov. 29 and took the stage to perform a medley of his hits, including "Scenario," "Put Your Hands Where The Eyes Can See," "I Know What You Want," "Break Ya Neck," "Look At Me Now" and "Touch It."

Another highlight from the 2024 MTV EMAs were Tyla's many victories. She took home her first-ever awards from the annual show, winning in the categories of Best Afrobeats, Best R&B and Best African Act, and took the stage to perform "Push 2 Start," as well as her viral breakout hit, "Water."

Eminem also won an award for Best Hip-Hop Act.

