Busta Rhymes to receive Icon Award at 2023 Culture Creators Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch

Busta Rhymes' contributions to hip-hop will be honored at the 2023 Culture Creators Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch, which will celebrate the genre and the leaders who helped shape it. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the rapper's slated to receive the Icon Award for his "trailblazing career in hip-hop."

Also being recognized at the event are Chloe x Halle, who will receive this year's Innovators of the Year Award. Karl Kani will be honored for his work in fashion, Laurieann Gibson for her contributions to art/dance and Chris Robinson for all he's done with video/film. Honorees Flau'jae Johnson, Stephen Hill, Troy Carter and Candace Rodney will be saluted in their respective industries of sports, television, technology and business.

"This year's Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch holds an unparalleled significance as we celebrate the golden 50th anniversary of hip-hop," Culture Creators CEO Joi Brown said in a statement. "We are thrilled to honor exceptional individuals who have profoundly impacted Black culture and hip-hop while also showcasing the enduring power of this global cultural phenomenon. It's a celebration of our triumphs and a testament to the limitless potential of Black culture."

The 2023 Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch will take place June 24 at 11 a.m. PT at The Beverly Hilton.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.