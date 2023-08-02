Busta Rhymes covers Men's Health Magazine; talks staying fit, his celebrity crush and more

Busta Rhymes is one of six music stars featured in the Men's Health cover story dedicated to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

In a corresponding YouTube video, Busta opens up about multiple personal topics, including how he stays fit and healthy, what happiness means to him and even, the celebrity he'd wish to take on a date.

He's got his eyes on Martha Stewart.

"I love Martha Stewart," he says. "She need to let me take her on a date."

When asked if he's seen her Sports Illustrated cover, Busta quickly responds, "Did I? That's why I'm saying what I'm saying."

He adds, "Ayo, Martha I'm grown now!"

Speaking about his yearslong health journey, Busta says he stays in shape these days "because I was in horrible shape in 2018 and 2019."

The rapper says that at that time, he was the heaviest he had ever been in life, weighing about 340 pounds, and notes the ailments started to take over his body.

"Blood pressure was becoming serious. I ain't like the way I was sounding when I would just sit in the backseat and my driver was driving me around and I was breathing," he adds.

Busta says the hard training it took, over the course of two years, to get the weight off "is why I do everything that I can to keep it off."

As far as whether Busta's happy, he says he's "enjoying the way life has evolved for me ..."

