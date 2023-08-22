Burna Boy tees up ﻿﻿new album ﻿'I Told Them...,' ﻿shares track list with J. Cole and more

Burna Boy is gearing up for the release of his upcoming album I Told Them..., his seventh studio project expected out August 25.

The Nigerian superstar revealed the 15-song track list on social media, which lists J. Cole among the collaborators.

Video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, previews "Thanks," the J. Cole-assisted track landing at number 15 on the list.

In speaking about J. Cole's influence on music, Burna called the rapper a "legend."

"That's something I've always looked at, his sense and thought, 'Bro, that would be a nice, very conducive way to end up,'" Burna told Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

The track list was also plastered across multiple billboards for fans to see, including one in famed billboard central, Times Square, New York.

Earlier in the week, Burna posted behind-the-scenes footage to TikTok of what looks to be a video shoot for "City Boys." The new track features an upbeat sample of Jeremih's hit 2009 single, "Birthday Sex."

Burna said that the album title, I Told Them..., is reflective of predictions he had in the past about how successful he'd be in the future.

"... It's like everyone that ever heard me speak in the past or when I'd first started — You can go back to my old tweets and stuff. I basically predicted everything that's happening now," he said. "So this is basically that. It's fun to tell people something is true, and they doubt, and then they end up seeing it. There's no greater feeling."

