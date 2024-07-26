Burna Boy celebrates five years of 'African Giant'

ABC

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

It's been five years since Burna Boy dropped his Grammy-nominated album African Giant, and he's found a way to celebrate with his fans. In honor of the anniversary, he's released a special performance of that project, as well as some exclusive anniversary merch.

The performance initially went down at the KOKO in London for YouTube Music Nights earlier in July and is now available to stream on YouTube. This follows the immersive Dolby Atmos playback session, held Thursday at the Dolby Screening Room Hollywood Vine, featuring a panel of those who helped Burna Boy with the album's rollout. Burna fans can also celebrate by visiting the African Giant snapchat AR Lens at the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Friday and purchasing the merch available on his site.

African Giant dropped July 26, 2019, earning Burna Boy a Grammy nomination for Best World Music Album. The project spawned the singles "Anybody," "Gbona" and the RIAA-certified Gold "On The Low."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

