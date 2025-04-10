Buju Banton, The Roots, Lil' Kim, Jagged Egde tapped for BET Experience 2025

With the BET Experience scheduled to return on June 5, BET Media Group has announced that Buju Banton, The Roots, Lil' Kim and Jagged Edge are among the artists performing during the kickoff to the BET Awards.

Buju will help start things off on June 5 with a headlining performance at the Hollywood Palladium. The Roots and Lil' Kim are part of a special edition of the Roots Picnic, taking place June 8, the final night of the experience. A Roots Picnic Experience: Class of '95 will also feature performers Redman & Method Man, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Raekwon, Goodie Mob, E-40, DJ Quik and Havoc.

And Jagged Edge is part of a bigger lineup for the BET R&B Night, also happening June 8. They'll take the stage at the YouTube Theater, as will Donell Jones, Eric Bellinger, Tiára Monique and JABARI. The R&B Only platform will serve as host.

Tickets for Buju Banton and Roots Picnic, and presale tickets for the R&B Night, are currently available. Fans also have the option to attend BETX 2025 FanFest, taking place June 7 and June 8 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Also scheduled for that weekend is the WayMaker Men's Summit, a two-day event for which registration is open. It will go down on June 5 and June 6, featuring "empowering conversation, networking, and community-building focused on men of color," per a press release.

Additional talent and events for the BET Experience will be announced at a later date.

