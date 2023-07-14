Brooklyn Public Library honors Jay-Z with 'The Book of HOV' immersive exhibit

Roc Nation unveiled The Book of HOV, a one-of-a-kind immersive exhibit honoring the career and cultural contributions of Jay-Z.

Constructed as a surprise to the iconic rapper, the special exhibit held at the Brooklyn Public Library includes legendary artifacts, awards, magazine covers and rare photos that span almost three decades since his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, in 1996.

Also included as part of the exhibit is a real-life replica of the interior of Baseline Studios, the home of classic albums The Blueprint and The Black Album.

The goal of the display is to showcase an in-depth look into the 24-time Grammy-winning artist's rise to fame from humble beginnings in Brooklyn to international superstar.

In addition to highlighting the rapper's music success, The Book of HOV will spotlight Jay's journey as a philanthropist and social justice advocate, amplifying milestones such as the opening of the education-focused organization The Shawn Carter Foundation.

As a tribute to The Book of HOV, Brooklyn Public Library and Roc Nation created 13 limited-edition library cards, each featuring art from Jay-Z's album. The cards can be collected at Central Library and Marcy Library beginning Friday, July 14. All that's needed to experience the free exhibit is a Brooklyn Public Library card.

The Book of HOV is open to the public for a limited time starting July 14.

