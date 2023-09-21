Boosie raises hand to help advocate against gun violence: "VP I know I can make a change"

After Quavo spoke on a panel as an advocate in the fight against gun violence, Boosie BadAzz says he, too, would like to help.

The rapper sent a tweet to Vice President Kamala Harris, asking her to utilize him to "save some of the younger generation that's lost."

"VP I wanna advocate for gun violence prevention also," he wrote. "Can you use me to save some of the younger generation thats lost? These kids will listen to someone they look up too who had similar childhoods before they listen to they own parents."

Boosie continued, "I know i can make a change," noting he's been "doing it already" by way of having discussions with troubled youth.

He added, "Boosie words hit different to the youth" and shared the phone number to an assistant that might be able to connect him.

Boosie's offer comes a day after Quavo attended the Congressional Black Caucus legislative conference in Washington, D.C., on September 20. At the event, the Migos rapper met privately with VP Harris and other political figures to discuss ways in which his advocacy can help combat gun violence.

